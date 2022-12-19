Bindura Man Struck By Lightning While Seated Under Tree

A 48-year-old Bindura man was struck dead by a bolt of lightning while seated under a tree in Bindura on Thursday.

Acting Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Sergeant Major Samuel Chikasha confirmed the case.

“I can confirm a sudden death case in Bindura where David Kanhukanwe (43) was struck dead by a bolt of lightning while seated with his two friends,” Chikasha said.

Police warned people to avoid sitting or standing under tall objects.

“We are urging people to avoid sitting or standing under tall objects during rains lest they will be struck by lightning and lose precious life.”

-Byo24

