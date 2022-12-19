Mahobho Arrested For Sleeping With Juvenile

A man from BULAWAYO from Pumula suburb has appeared in court facing charges of bedding his 15-year-old girlfriend.

Recent Sibanda (23) appeared before Western Commonage magistrate Shepherd Mnjanja facing a charge of having s_əxual interc0urse with a young person as defined in Section 70 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act Chapter 9:23.

Sibanda was not asked to plead and was remanded in custody to 23 December 2022.

Circumstances are that on 29 October 2022 and at around 3pm, the victim met Sibanda along a road in Pumula South suburb and he accompanied her.

Sibanda then proposed love to the girl and she accepted. Sibanda later asked for s_əxual interc0urse with the minor and she agreed on condition that they used protection.

Sibanda then lured her to go with him to his workplace at Sigawukawu Car Park where he works as a security guard and she agreed.

At around 8pm, Sibanda took her to one of the rooms at his workplace and they had s_əxual interc0urse and spent the night together.

The following morning Sibanda took the girl to his house where they spent the whole day together.

Later that evening, the two love birds went to Sibanda’s work place where they had s_əxual interc0urse again.

The court further heard that on 31 October 2022, the girl’s mother reported her as a missing person to the police.

She further circulated messages accompanied by her daughter’s pictures on WhatsApp appealing for help to locate her.

On 3 November 2022, the girl’s mother received a call from one of the vendors who operate from Pumula North shops informing her that her daughter was at the shops.

She quickly came in the company of her husband and they apprehended her.

When they asked her where she had been that is when she revealed that she had been sleeping at Sibanda’s work place and she also had s_əx with him.

A police report was made leading to Sibanda’s arrest.

— BMetro

