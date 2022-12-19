Mnangagwa Promotes Top Spy

By- President Emmerson Mnangagwa has reassigned the former Deputy Director General in the President’s Office, Aaron Nhepera.

Ministry of Information permanent secretary Ndavaningi Mangwana said Nhepera has been moved from the Home Affairs Ministry and appointed him the new secretary for Defence.

Tweeted Mangwana:

His Excellency President [Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa] has appointed Mr. Aaron Nhepera as the new Secretary for Defence.

He has been moved from [the Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage]. He is a former Deputy Director General in the President’s Office.

In a related development, Mnangagwa has replaced Nhepera at the Home Affairs Ministry with the former Secretary for Health and Childcare, Gerald Gwinji. Said Mangwana:

His Excellency President [Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa] has appointed Dr. Gerald Gwinji – as Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Dr Gwinji joined ZNA as Medical Officer, and he rose through the ranks to become Senior Medical Officer. He is a former Secretary for Health and Childcare.

