President Chamisa’s CCC In Goodwill Move To Assist The Needy

Spread the love

Tinashe Sambiri|The Citizens Coalition for Change ( CCC) held a fundraising programme to support the needy.

The event was held in Harare on Friday, according to CCC leader President Nelson Chamisa.

In a statement on Saturday, the CCC leader said :

“We held our first Gold Annual Charity yellow event to fundraise and mobilize resources for the needy.

The proceeds will go to the various deserving groups in society.

We had a very special & successful event last night.We thank all the sponsors.

Touch a life.Share love! #Godisinit.”

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...