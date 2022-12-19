Statement On The ZMC Registration & Accreditation

Spread the love

STATEMENT ON THE ZIMBABWE MEDIA COMMISSION (ZMC) REGISTRATION AND ACCREDITATION FOR 2023

The Zimbabwe Media Commission (ZMC) is notifying all media service providers, journalists, all media practitioners and stakeholders that the accreditation of all media practitioners will begin on the 10th of January 2023 at the Zimbabwe Media Commission House at number 108 Swan Drive, Alexandra Park, Harare.

The dates for accreditation of journalists and practitioners based in various regions or parts of the country shall be announced in due course. The Commission shall announce dates of its visits to various centres by mid-January 2023. The Commission hopes to accredit all journalists and practitioners within the first quarter of 2023.

Notice is also being given that all mass media service providers whose certificates of registration expired should renew them immediately.

To be considered for renewal of registration of operating certificates and accreditation of journalists and media practitioners, mass media services should have paid their 0.5% Statutory Levy for the year 2022 and other previous years.

Only journalists and practitioners whose media houses have paid the Statutory Levy and have renewed their registration certificates will be considered for accreditation.

Accreditation fees will remain as gazetted through Statutory Instrument 65 of 2022: Access to Information and Protection of Privacy (Registration, Accreditation and Levy) Regulations, 2022 (No. 10).

Below is the Statutory Instrument on registration and accreditation fees.

Statutory Instrument 65 of 2022

[CAP. 10:27]

Access to Information and Protection of Privacy (Registration, Accreditation and Levy) (Amendment) Regulations, 2021 (No. 11)

________________________________________________________________________

It is hereby notified that the Commission has, with the approval of the Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, in terms of Section 91 of the Access to Information and Protection of Privacy Act [Chapter 10:27] made the following regulations: –

1. These regulations may be cited as the Access to Information and Protection of Privacy (Registration, Accreditation and Levy) (Amendment) Regulations, 2021 (No. 2)

2. With effect from the 1st of January 2022, the First Schedule to the Access to Information and Protection of Privacy (Registration, Accreditation and Levy) Regulations 2002, published in Statutory Instrument 22 of 2021 is repealed and substituted by the following-

“FIRST SCHEDULE (Section 2)

FEES

Form No. Form Description Fees Payable (US$)

AP1 Application for registration of Mass Media Service-

Application fee$300.00

Registration fee$2000.00

Renewal of registration fee $1000.00

Late renewal of registration fine$500.00

Application for registration of Community Mass Media Service –

Application fee$200.00

Registration fee $1000.00

Renewal of registration fee$800.00

Late renewal of registration fine$500.00

Productions and Digital Platforms –

Application fee$200.00

Registration fee $1000.00

Renewal of registration fee$800.00

Late renewal of registration fee $500.00

AP2 Application for registration of News Agency –

Application fee$200.00

Registration fee$1000.00

Renewal of registration fee$800.00

Late renewal of registration fee$500.00

AP3 Application for accreditation of Local Journalist (Fees also payable in local currency for 2023)

Accreditation fee (First time applicant) $20.00

Renewal of Accreditation fee $15.00

Lost card replacement fee$10.00

Application for local journalist working for a

Foreign Media House

Application fee$50.00

Accreditation fee$150.00

Renewal of Accreditation fee$150.00

Application for a foreign journalist manning a

representative office of a Foreign Media Service

Application fee$50.00

Accreditation fee$300.00

Renewal$300.00

Application for temporary accreditation for a

Foreign Journalist

Application fee$50.00

Accreditation fee$150.00

Fee for extension of Accreditation period $50.00

Productions/ Projects$2500.00

Special Accreditation fee

Application fee$15.00

SADC $30.00

Rest of Africa$40.00

Others$50.00

AP4 Application for permission to operate a

representative office of Foreign Mass Media service or News Agency-

International

Application fee$500.00

Fee for permission to operate$3000.00

Renewal of permission to operate fee$2500.00

Complimentary permit administration fee$1000.00

SADC and Others

Application fee$200.00

Fee for permission to operate $1500.00

Renewal of permission to operate fee$1000.00

Complimentary permit administration fee$500.00

Explanatory Note: Fees for registration of local mass media services and accreditation of local journalists are payable in local currency using the foreign exchange inter-bank rate of the day.

3. The Access to Information and Protection of Privacy (Registration, Accreditation and Levy) (Amendment) Regulations, 2021 (No. 9), erroneously published as (No.1), are repealed.

Issued by the Zimbabwe Media Commission

Date: 13th of December 2022

For further information or enquiries please contact the following:

Zimbabwe Media Commission (ZMC)

Zimbabwe Media Commission House, 108 Swan Drive Alexandra Park, Harare.

E-mail address: [email protected],

[email protected]

Hotline No. 0719 299 150

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...