Mashurugwi Kills Colleague Over Bluetooth Radio

Police in Shurugwi are hunting for two murder suspects who allegedly killed their colleague in a radio dispute.

According to police Tadiwa Chirimuuta and Dingo Gombe fatally struck Vasco Masara with an axe and knife respectively.

The incident occurred at Nduku Compound.

“Police in Shurugwi are investigating a murder case which occurred on 17/12/22 at Nduku Compound,” said the police via twitter.

“The victim Vasco Masara (31) died after he was attacked with a knife and an axe by Tadiwa Chirimuuta and Dingo Gombe after an arguement over a portable radio.”

In a related case Ronias Chirovapasi is on the run after he allegedly murdered Tavengwa Madzivadondo by striking him with a brick at Tengwe.

