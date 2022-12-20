Nothing Working In Zimbabwe: President Chamisa

Tinashe Sambiri|Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader President Nelson Chamisa has pointed out Zanu PF scared of the coming polls.

Speaking in Harare at the weekend, the CCC leader said the party vision would go beyond 2023.

Said President Chamisa:

“Our preoccupation is to win a nation. We must win Zimbabwe for change. Nation builders unite and love. Peace, truth, unity, love and reconciliation are the tools we’re going to use to build Zimbabwe.

We think beyond winning elections. That’s where we differ from Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa and Zanu PF.

Mr Mnangagwa only thinks of winning elections. Nothing is working in Zimbabwe, you can’t even pay lobola …

We are nation builders, let’s unite for the purpose of rebuilding the grounded economy.

Nation builders don’t fight among themselves, let’s focus on our objective of winning Zimbabwe for change.

Wakawana hauna kuroora, this is because of the deepening social crisis.”

He also wrote on Twitter:

“OUR IMPORTANT TASK is not to just merely replace Zpf without introducing a new governance culture. We seek to raise the leadership bar and attract credible, strong, capable & quality leaders who serve Zimbabwe with dignity & distinction, guaranteeing quality services, rights, dignity & security for all citizens. Blessed Monday fellow citizens! #FakaPressure”

