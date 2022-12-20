Six People Perish In Honda Fit-Toyota KZ Collision

Six people died while seven others were injured yesterday when a Honda Fit collided with Toyota KZ at the 111kilometre peg along Harare-Bulawayo road.

The police said six people died on the spot while two others died upon admission at Chegutu District hospital.

The injured are also being treated at the same hospital.

The Honda Fit had eight passengers on board while the Toyota vehicle had three passengers on board.

Names of the victims will be released as soon as their next of keen are informed.

-Byo24

