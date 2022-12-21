Armed Robbers Target Zhombe Shops

By-Chief Gwesela of Zhombe in Midlands Province has appealed to the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) to intensify patrols in his area following an upsurge in armed robberies.

The traditional leader told Southern Eye that communities in his area are living in fear of armed robbers who were targeting shops.

He said unidentified armed robbers recently used explosives to blow up two shops at Zhombe East business centre before stealing goods. He said:

We are living in fear of yet-to-be-identified armed robbers who are pouncing on shops and stealing goods.

We have reported the robbery cases to the police and our hope is that they will soon be nabbed and taken to the courts to answer for their bad deeds.

Chief Gwesela said people in the Midlands province now feel their safety is no longer guaranteed.

