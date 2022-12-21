CitizensFirst

CCC Official Donates To The Needy
21 December 2022
By Gift Ostallos Siziba
In Mashonaland East province our members have begun Christmas giving programs targeting orphans, old people’s home and the vulnerable.
We do this as our gesture and show of love but more importantly as informed by our ideological disposition- We are social democrats!
We always stand for and on behalf of the oppressed Citizens of Zimbabwe.
This is the month of showing and extending a hand to those in need.
Thank you Hon Caston Matewu for the leadership.
Together we can do it.