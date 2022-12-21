Hwende Slams Zim Judiciary Over Suspension Of Ruling On Sikhala’s Freedom Bid

By Jane Mlambo| Opposition CCC leader and Kuwadzana East legislator Charlton Hwende has slammed the Zimbabwe judiciary over the recent decision to suspend ruling on Zengeza West representative Job Sikhala’s bail application.

Posting on Twitter, Hwende said it was wrong to expect a legal solution to a political problem urging CCC leaders to examine political options in order to deal with Sikhala’s situation.

“Hon Job Sikhala bail application ruling suspended indefinitely. Sadly our Judiciary is captured. Bail is a Constitutional right and Job is being punished by his political rivals who have captured the State and judiciary. This is no longer a legal matter but a political matter !!

“To expect a legal solution to a political problem in my view is wrong. We must examine the political options that we have as a people and exercise our rights to protect ourselves as citizens. This judiciary stole our victory they must not be allowed to steal our FREEDOM,” said Hwende.

