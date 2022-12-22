Horror As 5 Die In Head-on Collision

FIVE people died on the spot yesterday when a Toyota Hilux was involved in a head-on collision with a Nissan Magnite at the 379km peg along the Harare-Bulawayo Road.

The accident occurred around 5pm.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

“The ZRP reports a fatal road traffic accident which occurred on December 19, 2022 at around 5pm at 379 km peg along Harare-Bulawayo Road where five people died on the spot.

“A D4D Toyota Hilux vehicle with one passenger on board was involved in a head on collision with a Nissan Magnite vehicle which had five passengers on board. The bodies of the deceased were taken to United Bulawayo Hospital mortuary,” he said.

On the same day, six people died while seven others were injured when a Honda Fit was involved in a head-on collision with a Toyota double cab at the 111 km peg along Harare- Bulawayo Road.

The accident occurred around 10am.

“The ZRP reports a fatal road traffic accident which occurred on December 19, 2022 at around 10am at the 111 km peg along Harare- Bulawayo Road in which six people died while seven others were injured.

“A Honda Fit Vehicle with eight passengers on board was involved in a head on collision with a Toyota KZ Double cab vehicle which had three passengers on board. Four people died on the spot while two others died on the way to the hospital,” Asst Comm Nyathi said.

The bodies of the victims were taken to Chegutu District Hospital Mortuary for post mortem, while the injured are admitted at the same hospital.

— Herald

