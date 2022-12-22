Man Jailed For Forcing Self On Neighbour’s Wife

Spread the love

A man from Seke Village who rapəd his best friend’s wife twice without protecti0n has been sentenced to an effective 18 years in jail.

Travolta Gijimani (37) was convicted on two counts of rapə after a full trial by Chitungwiza regional magistrate Mr Clever Tsikwa. Mr Tsikwa slapped him with a 10-year prison term for each charge and suspended two years on condition of good behaviour, but ordered the sentences to run consecutively.

Prosecutor, Ms Pamela Dzinduwa, told the court that in September this year, Gijimani and his wife visited the complainant’s house and asked her to take care of their children since they were travelling to their rural home.

She agreed and went to their house to be with the children. But Gijimani returned on another day at around 7:30am when his children had gone to school and the complainant, who is aged 24, was sleeping in the spare bedroom.

She said she saw Gijimani entering the room holding a kitchen knife demanding ƨəx from her, but she refused.

However, he rapəd her and threatened to kill her with the knife if she ever disclosed the matter to anyone.

He then returned to his rural home where he had left his wife. On the second count, Ms Dzinduwa proved to the court that in October, the complainant’s husband sent Gijimani US$25 to give to his wife, who is the complainant.

After handing over the money to his friend’s wife, Gijimani rapəd her again, without protecti0n. A report was later made leading to Gijimani’s arrest.

— Herald

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...