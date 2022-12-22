Mnangagwa Insults Gukurahundi Victims

By-Zanu PF President Emmerson Mnangagwa has repeated that Zimbabwe remains a unitary state and ruled out possibilities of declaring Matabeleland a Mthwakazi state.

In his Unity Day statement, Mnangagwa said there was no room for divisions, hatred, and yet another ethnic conflict among Zimbabweans.

ZBC News cites him as saying:

Through the historic show of leadership and vision by our founding fathers, our nation escaped the baneful cycle of lost independence conflict. We take pride in the fact that the agreement was homegrown with our two liberation movements, namely the Zimbabwe African National Union, ZANU and the Zimbabwe African Peoples Union, ZAPU, putting aside their differences for the greater national good. Let us always remain mindful that we are a unitary state, with many languages, tribes and cultures, united under one national flag and national anthem. There is no room for division, hatred or conflicts.

In our diversity is our collective strength and resources to resolve questions and challenges of the day. Together we must equally tap into the vast opportunities that are presenting themselves across all sectors of the economy. Today, we, therefore, celebrate our diversity and take pride in our unity as one people.

The construction of dams, energy, health and education infrastructure is ultimately for the benefit of all Zimbabweans. This is the national character trait and unity which must be entrenched as we concertedly develop, modernise and industrialise our country for a higher quality of life for all people.

He added that Zimbabwe needs peace as 2023 elections approach.

Mnangagwa said elections should never be an excuse or pretext for political conflict, disturbances hate speech or disharmony.

He said unity, patriotism, loyalty and love for Zimbabwe should always be the guiding beacon for Zimbabweans, no matter the season of times.

