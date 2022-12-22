SA Police Round-Up 1000 Criminals

By-Police in South Africa have arrested over 1 000 wanted suspects during a roadblock.

The arrests were effected in Pretoria West on Thursday morning.

It’s part of an O Kae Molao operation.

Gauteng Police Commissioner Elias Mawela told eNCA that he’s pleased with today’s progress.

Mawela says that they have recovered two stolen vehicles during the operation.

The commissioner also says that they have arrested 77 undocumented persons. The nationalities of the arrested people were not disclosed.

