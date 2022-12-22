They Castrate Male B*lls To Produce Money , Sangoma Secrets Exposed

Spread the love

A shocking story is circulating online , reports says magician papa Isaac Makomichi of Masvingo is using a Ghana charm on male clients , it is said that the charm cast the male balls (testicles)

“All these rich guys are going there at night to cast their balls in order to have huge wealth luck , lotto numbers and even hard cash

My over night rich friend advised me to visit Makomichi for balls casting, he even told me not to tell anyone because Makomichi doesn’t want people to know about his charms, I then texted him on his public number 0777469342 which is known by everyone, he replied me said if I want riches I might lose my manhood through balls casting

I have evidence and I’m ready to expose my friend too, vanotipa pressure but vakaitwa ngavi kuti vaite mari” said one guy who refused to be known

Makomichi is known of using Ghana charms to sort slayqueens (kubika vasikana kuti vabate mbinga uye kupiwa mari) .

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...