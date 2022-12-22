Three Children Drown In Pit

THREE children drowned in a water logged pit left open by sand poachers in Mayambara Village in Seke yesterday.

Blessing Ndhlala, 15, a Form 2 student, Stephen Masaure, 12, (Grade 6) and Queentine Madamombe, 9, (Grade 3) were in the company of their grandmother, Mavis Nzara, 68, when they met their fate.

Gogo Mavis told H-Metro that they were looking for firewood near Hunyani River.

“We were looking for firewood along the river bank when the children went to the pit,” said Gogo Mavis.

“Pavandisiya ndafunga kuti varikunotsvaga makavi. One of them shouted for help, and when I rushed there, I found them struggling, and I tried in vain to rescue them.

“I don’t know why they never went to swim in the shallow water. They just went into the pit for a reason I do not know,” said Gogo Mavis.

Scores of Mayambara villagers rushed to the open pit, but it was too late as the three students had already drowned.

— HMetro

