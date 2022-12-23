Secretary for Administration Obert Mpofu
Deputy for Administration General Nyambuya
Secretary for Finance Chinamasa
Deputy Secretary for Finance Mthuli Ncube
Secretary for Commissariat Mike Bimha
Deputy Secretary for Commisariat Webster Shamu
Secretary for Foreign Affairs and International Trade Simbarashe Mbengegwi
Deputy Foreign Affairs and International Trade Abedingo Ncube
Secretary for Security Matuke
Deputy Secretary for Security Tendai Chirau
Secretary for Transport July Moyo
Deputy Secretary for Transport James Makamba
Secretary Legal Affairs Jacob F. Mudenda
Deputy Secretary Legal Affairs Advocate Fortune Chasi
Secretary for Information and Publicity Christopher Mutsvangwa
Deputy Secretary for Information and Publicity Chido Sanyatwa
Secretary for Health and Child Welfare and Elderly Douglas Mombeshora
Deputy Secretary for Health and Child Welfare and Elderly Irene Zindi