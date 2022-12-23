Mnangagwa Announces New Zanu PF Politiburo

Secretary for Administration Obert Mpofu

Deputy for Administration General Nyambuya

Secretary for Finance Chinamasa

Deputy Secretary for Finance Mthuli Ncube

Secretary for Commissariat Mike Bimha

Deputy Secretary for Commisariat Webster Shamu

Secretary for Foreign Affairs and International Trade Simbarashe Mbengegwi

Deputy Foreign Affairs and International Trade Abedingo Ncube

Secretary for Security Matuke

Deputy Secretary for Security Tendai Chirau

Secretary for Transport July Moyo

Deputy Secretary for Transport James Makamba

Secretary Legal Affairs Jacob F. Mudenda

Deputy Secretary Legal Affairs Advocate Fortune Chasi

Secretary for Information and Publicity Christopher Mutsvangwa

Deputy Secretary for Information and Publicity Chido Sanyatwa

Secretary for Health and Child Welfare and Elderly Douglas Mombeshora

Deputy Secretary for Health and Child Welfare and Elderly Irene Zindi

