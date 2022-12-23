Mnangagwa Feigning Concern About National Unity- President Chamisa

Tinashe Sambiri|CCC leader President Nelson Chamisa has pointed out that Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa lacks sincerity in terms of fostering national unity.

Despite killing, arresting and torturing political rivals, Mr Mnangagwa insists the so called second republic has transformed the lives of many.

According to President Chamisa, the persecution of citizens by the regime is a mockery of national unity tenets.

Below is President Chamisa’s Unity Day statement:

WE THE CITIZENS, yearn for real unity based on equality, tolerance, justice & freedom.This was the vision of our founding leaders,such Dr Joshua Nkomo,who made sacrifices to bring us together. Today on Unity Day,we recommit ourselves to building a new, great, united Zimbabwe.

MAKING ZIMBABWE A WINNING NATION…We will unite all Zimbabweans across politics,race &tribe.Unity wins peace &prosperity for nations.Unity thrives nations.There can never be true unity without true dialogue &love.We need each other.Unity is good for us all &for a thriving economy.

Unity doesn’t manipulate or rig elections.Unity doesn’t imprison or persecute political competitors.Unity is not unjust or unequal.Unity is neither violent nor terrorist.Unity is not violence or vengeance.

Unity is not hateful or vindictive.Unity is love and forgiveness #FreeWiwa

