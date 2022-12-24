Man Killed Over $ 2

A 21-year-old Karoi man died yesterday after he was struck with a log on the head following a misunderstanding over US$2 during a beer drinking spree at a business centre in the area.

The man, Norman Chikoka, died after being admitted at Karoi Hospital and police have since arrested the suspect, Bonwell Mereki (24).

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi has since expressed concern over an increase in murder cases countrywide.

“Police in Karoi are investigating a case of murder in which the victim Norman Chikoka aged 21 died on December 20, 2022 upon admission at Karoi Hospital after being struck with a log on the head by the suspect, Bonwell Mereki aged 24 following an argument over US$2, during a beer drinking spree at Gindikindi Business Centre, Kazangarare.

“The suspect was arrested,” he said.

Meanwhile, police in Tengwe in Hurungwe District, Mashonaland West are investigating a murder case in which Tavengwa Madziyadondo (32) died after being struck with a log on the head by Ronias Chirovapasi (32) following an argument on Sunday at Nyamhishi Village during a memorial service.

The suspect is still on the run.

In Chegutu, police are investigating circumstances surrounding the death of a 44-year-old man whose body was found at Jamaica Farm with a missing palm and blood clots on the mouth and nose last Friday.

The victim had not returned home after going for fishing, prompting his wife and church members to search for him.

— Herald

