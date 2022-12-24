President Chamisa In Goodwill Gesture To Support The Elderly

Tinashe Sambiri| President Nelson Chamisa on Friday distributed food hampers to the elderly and the less privileged.

In a statement the Citizens Coalition for Change leader said:

“CHRISTMAS TIME is about loving, giving and sharing.

We had such a special and wonderful time today as we distributed hampers to the elderly and deserving in society.

Let love lead! Show and share love! The future is exciting! #Godisinit.”

CCC deputy spokesperson Gift Ostallos Siziba wrote on Facebook:

Today President Chamisa handed over food hampers to the the less privileged, people with disabilities and the elderly.

These are proceeds of the 2022 Presidential Charity dinner which was held last week.

The Presidency does this as a gesture of love and solidarity.

It’s a season of giving and we do our best to play our part.

We thank every Citizen, the business community and compatriots in diaspora who made this possible.

Thank you Zimbabwe thank fellow countrymen.

Together!

