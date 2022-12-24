Teacher Unions Call Zimsec To Order Over Exam Leakages
Teacher unions have urged the Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (Zimsec) to protect the credibility of school examinations in the country following reports that 588 people were arrested over examination paper leaks.
Some of the teachers’ unions suggested that the 2022 examinations should be nullified.This affected Ordinary and Advanced Level 2022 Zimsec examinations.
Zimbabwe Teachers Association secretary-general Goodwill Taderera said the leaks resulted in local examinations losing credibility.
-Newsday