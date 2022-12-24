We Need Genuine National Unity-President Chamisa

Tinashe Sambiri|CCC leader President Nelson Chamisa has accused Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa of feigning concern about national unity.

President Chamisa also paid tribute to the fallen heroes of the liberation struggle.

“Today on National Unity Day, we recommit ourselves to building a new, great, united Zimbabwe.

Thank you fellow Zimbabweans for the journey this far.

United together we shall rebuild our country,” CCC deputy spokesperson Gift Ostallos Siziba said on Thursday.

