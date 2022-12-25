Nelson Chamisa A Man Of The People

Serving the people requires authenticity and genuineness.

It is a platform for those driven by burning desire for Change.

With a full understanding that it is possible and doable.

That we have an appointment with the future and we have to make it.

President Chamisa has demonstrated beyond doubt that he has the heart to serve, the readiness to deliver and we are humbled to serve the Presidency.

Our job is to keep the nation and the word informed.

We do that with humility, dignity and to the best of our abilities.

We have keep moving and to keep the focus.

Together!

