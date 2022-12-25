Teacher On The Run After Molesting School Kids

A PRIMARY school teacher is on the run after allegedly m0lesting pupils and taking “photo shoots” of the abuse.

Peter Mugomesi from Mugwira Primary School in the Manoti area, Gokwe South district in Midlands Province disappeared when pictures of his ƨəxcapades leaked and went viral.

Evil teacher Peter Mugomesi from Mugwira Primary School abus!ng a primary school girl

The teacher can be seen f0ndl!ng a girl’s brəasts in one of the pictures while in another, the minor is sitting on his lap.

It could not be ascertained if the pictures were taken in a classroom at the school or some other place.

A source from the school who declined to be named said Mugomesi always looked at school children “with the hungry eyes of a predator.”

“I always felt he looked at the children strangely. After hearing the about the accusations, in retrospect, I think he looked at them with the hungry eyes of a predator. It is possible he abused many children and I hope they will have the courage to make police reports,” said the source.

Midlands Provincial Education Director in the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education Jameson Machimbira said the Government would take action against Mugomesi.

“This is highly criminal. The case is under investigation and I am waiting for the report.”

“The adult in the picture is confirmed to be a teacher at Mugwira Primary School in Manoti area, Gokwe South district. The adult in the picture is confirmed to be a teacher at the school attended by the learner in the picture,” said Machimbira.

He said there were two issues that were being investigated.

“There are two issues here, one is a criminal offence while the other is a professional offence (conduct). Police are hunting for the teacher. Of course as the ministry we will charge the teacher and ensure that the minor is adequately supported,” said the provincial education director.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko also confirmed the matter.

“It is confirmed and investigations are underway. Details handisati ndave nawo (I still don’t have the details) with regards to the matter,” he said.

Ƨəxual abuse of pupils within the school context involves teachers having ƨəx with pupils, having l0ve affairs with pupils, imprəg_nating them, f0ndl!ng their brəasts and butt0cks or other pr!vatə parts.

— BMetro

