Boksburg Gas Tanker Explosion Death Toll Rises

By- The death toll for the weekend gas tanker explosion in Boksburg, Gauteng, has risen to 15.

The explosion happened on Hospital Road, a few metres from OR Tambo Memorial Hospital.

The truck is reported to belong to LP Gas.

The OR Tambo Hospital is on fire, with patients scrambling to safety.

Three or four cars are also said to have been involved in the accident.

Unconfirmed reports suggest the tanker drove into a low-lying bridge.

Videos and photos shared on social media show bodies lying on the ground and severely burnt people trying to get medical help.

https://twitter.com/TheCitizen_News/status/1606535591163740160

