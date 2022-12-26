Mwonzora Promises Zimbabweans A Perfect 2023 Christmas

Opposition MDC president Douglas Mwonzora has promised to fix all problems being faced by Zimbabweans who are currently struggling to make ends meet in this festive season and beyond when he eventually takes over next year.

Mwonzora, who is yet to run in any election since taking over leadership of MDC from Thokozani Khupe, said Zimbabweans should expect prosperity next year.

“I know that there are many of us who are stressed regards what to spend on Christmas, because the money and resources are not there,” said Mwonzora.

“Please take heart in the fact that the new government led by the MDC is coming. It is social-democratic government that is going to bring prosperity and end suffering of Zimbabweans, peace for the people of Zimbabwe.”

A high unemployment rate, poor working conditions and low salaries have resigned Zimbabweans to a subdued festive season.

Mwonzora was recently elected uncontested to represent the MDC at next year’s polls.

He will stand against rival Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) president Nelson Chamisa and Zanu PF leader Emmerson Mnangagwa, who are the main contenders.

