My Nephew Caused This Bus Accident While Sleeping

” My nephew is the one involved in this accident, explains a mourning Sydney Mugadza over the Beatrice road accident that killed 2 people (pic).

Fatal crash… Beatrice accident

He explains over the circumstances saying,

” I think he was sleeping because he was coming from a funeral and transporting a mother from the airport, when he rammed straight into this bus at Beatrice road, he adds.

He continues hinting that two people died: “a brother in law and my nephew perished,” he says.

