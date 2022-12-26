South African Boksburg Gas Tanker Explosion Driver Arrested, Charged With Culpable Homicide

By James Gwati- Police in South Africa have arrested and charged the gas tanker driver that exploded in Boksburg, Gauteng.

The 32 years old South African driver was arrested while in hospital, receiving treatment for the burns from the explosion.

He has been charged with culpable homicide and negligence, among several other offences.

So far, 15 people have died as a result of the accident.

The explosion happened Saturday morning on Hospital Road, a few metres from OR Tambo Memorial Hospital.

The truck is reported to belong to LP Gas.

The fire from the explosion also destroyed the OR Tambo Hospital.

The tanker drove into a low-lying bridge resulting in the accident.

Videos and photos shared on social media show bodies lying on the ground and severely burnt people trying to get medical help.

