Chinamasa Still Angry Over Daughter’s Inclusion On Sanctions List

Zanu PF Secretary for Finance, Patrick Antony Chinamasa is still a bitter man over the inclusion of his then 13-year-old Daughter on the United States sanctions list.

Chinamasa’s daughter Gamuchirai has since been removed from the list but the former Finance and Justice minister is still looking for answers why she was included when she was just a mere 13-year old girl.

Posting on Twitter, Chinamasa quizzed how a 13-year old person could be a threat to global security especially of America with all its mighty power.

“Monday the 12 December 2022 Gamuchirai my daughter brought to my attention a Social Media report indicating that the United States Authorities had removed her name from the OFAC Sanctions List.This event cannot pass without my comment.

“The United States Authorities imposed sanctions against Gamuchirai when she was only 13 years old. Someone needs to explain to me how a 13 year old girl child can pose a threat to the global security interests of the sole World Super Power, the Mighty USA,” said Chinamasa.

“Further someone needs to explain not only to me but to the Wider World how a 13 year old girl child can be sanctioned on the basis that she violated human rights. I am sure Hopewell Chin’ono can help explain.

“Ndinoyambira political activists who are on the beck and call of Western Countries not to swallow hook, sinker and line the propaganda churned out by Western Imperial Forces on the subject of Human Rights.They don’t mean what they say .They don’t practise what they tell you,” added Chinamasa.

