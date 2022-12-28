Fire Guts Kadoma Hospital

By-A fire has gutted Kadoma General Hospitals’ kitchen department.

The fire caused by an electrical fault occurred around 5 am Wednesday and was extinguished by the local council’s fire brigade.

There were no reports of deaths or injuries from the inferno.

It is believed to have been caused by a faulty electrical pot.

Members of the Civil Protection Unit (CPU) including the Zimbabwe Republic Police and Public Works Department among others are on site.

Provincial CPU chairman, Mr Joesphat Jaji confirmed the incident to The Herald adding a meeting with the doctors including the Provincial Medical Director (PMD) has been held for immediate solutions.

“An alternative to prepare food for the patients has been put in place while Public Works is expected to provide a shade with immediate effect.

“Kadoma City has also chipped in providing water and firewood,” he said.

