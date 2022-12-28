Man Brutally Kills Wife Over “Cheating”

Police in Norton have arrested Enwell Sitima (45) in connection with a murder case which occurred last Friday at Ardbedeen Farm Compound.

Sitima is alleged to have struck his wife, Melody Kavipa (34) with a hoe on the neck and back after accusing her of infidelity.

Kavipa died on the spot and Sitima then wrapped the body with a blanket before hiding it under the bed.

Police in Shurugwi are also investigating a murder case which occurred on Saturday at Nduku Compound where the victim, Vasco Masara (31) died after he was attacked with a knife and an axe by two suspects only identified as Tadiwa Chirimuuta and Dingo Gombe after an argument over a radio.- My Zimbabwe News

