Man Stabbed To Death For Stealing Whisky

Spread the love

A 25-year-old bar attendant has been arrested for fatally stabbing a man with an Okapi knife after accusing him of stealing a bottle of whisky in Kezi on Unity Day.

The incident occurred at Donkwe Donkwe Business Centre.

National Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

“Police in Kezi have arrested a bar attendant, Wilson Mugandi aged 25 in connection with a case of murder which occurred on December 22, 2022 at a bar at Donkwe Donkwe Business Centre.

“The suspect stabbed the victim, Mduduzi Moyo aged 21, with an Okapi knife on the chest, thigh and waist after alleging that the victim had attacked him using a catapult before stealing a bottle of whisky from the bar,” he said.

In a related incident, Police in Kadoma are investigating a murder case in which the body of one, Stanley Mpofu (28) was found with multiple stab wounds on December 23, 2022 at Chimwendo Compound, Battlefields. Anyone with information that might assist with investigations should report at any nearest Police Station.

Meanwhile, Police in Bulawayo arrested Peserverance Manwele (33) in connection with theft of 20 kgs pieces of copper cables.

Investigations by the police have established that the suspect dug out the copper cables at Plot 16 Dunkik Farm, Pumula.

— Herald

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...