Boksburg Gas Tanker Explosion Death Toll Continues To Rise

By James Gwati- The death toll Boksburg gas tanker explosion has risen to 27.

The tanker driver was arrested, with the police saying that they were still looking for some company details.

Gauteng provincial Premier, Panyaza Lesufi, told reporters Wednesday that eight more people have died in the past few hours.

Among the dead, eight of them are nurses who were on duty at OR Tambo Memorial Hospital.

The explosion happened Saturday morning on Hospital Road, a few metres from OR Tambo Memorial Hospital.

The truck is reported to belong to LP Gas.

The fire from the explosion also destroyed the OR Tambo Hospital.

The tanker drove into a low-lying bridge resulting in the accident.

Videos and photos shared on social media show bodies lying on the ground and severely burnt people trying to get medical help.

