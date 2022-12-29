Champions League Returns 2023

After an amazing group stage, we will have the Champions League returning in February of 2023 with a group of 16 ready. Everyone was watching the World Cup in the December of 2022, and it was definitely full of emotions for the players, so we don’t know how it will affect them when it comes to other competitions. Leagues are also about to start, so they will have to get ready for the upcoming season.

There are teams from all the major leagues, so you can prepare your CL tips while making the Bundesliga predictions where three teams will be joining the champions league, including Bayern, Dortmund, and Leipzig. There isn’t any clear favorite to win the league, but after the WC, many fans are on the PSG side, considering that Mbappe did an amazing job carrying France to the finals and Messi won it for the first time.

Both Mbappe and Messi will be ready for the season, but it’s hard to estimate what the atmosphere is like in the club. Besides PSG, there are a few more favorites that will have the chance to play against them.

14 February

Two games are played on each game day, and the first one is between Milan and Tottenham. The odds are on the side of Milan, but that might change as we come near the game day because Tottenham is performing well considering their state. Milan is slowly getting back on track, being second in Serie A, but they probably won’t win the title.

The second game is between PSG and Bayern, which is a derby of the round of 16. Everyone is eager to see how Messi and Mbappe will play together and potentially win the Champions League title. Bayern is always among the Bundesliga picks as the team with the most wins each season.

15 February

On Wednesday, you can watch the two most underrated teams on the group stage, including Club Brugge and Benfica. Club Brugge barely made it out of the group stage, but they are for sure one of the most motivated teams to play in CL. The casinos are still giving the advantage to Benfica. They are always at the top of the table in Portugal, so it shouldn’t be a hard match for them.

Dortmund and Chelsea will collide in the second match, which will be very interesting to watch because Chelsea is doing a poor job in the league, and this is a great chance for them to get back on their feet. Dortmund is among the top Bundesliga predictions today, but they have issues with players.

21 February

The second most anticipated match will be between Liverpool and Real Madrid. The clash that happened in the finals last year is now in favor of Liverpool, according to the bookmakers. The same players that played for Real Madrid will be playing now, so everything can be expected. Liverpool isn’t in the top 5 of the Premier League, so things are pretty unstable with them again.

Frankfurt vs. Napoli is the second match of the day, and, surprisingly, everyone is giving low odds on Frankfurt, considering how well Napoli is playing. Napoli is at the top of Serie A, and they did a fantastic job in the group stage.

22 February

The last day of the group of 16 brings one of the favorites, Manchester City playing against Leipzig, which is doing great in the league. Leipzig is in the top 3 of the Bundesliga table, but Bayern will most likely take the title. On the other hand, Manchester City isn’t at the top like the last year because Arsenal made a surprise and is in first place in Premier League.

Inter and Porto will clash in the last match, and we probably won't see too many goals with these teams. Inter has an attacking playstyle, but Porto is exceptional with their defense so it will be a hard match with many yellow cards.

