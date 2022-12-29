Shashl Speaks On Levels S*x Tape

By- Former Health Minister Obediah Moyo’s daughter, Ashleigh Moyo, known as Shashl in the entertainment cycles, has once again spoken about her s*xual encounters with Zimdancehall music producer DJ Levels.

Shashl pressed rape and physical abuse charges against Levels after he allegedly leaked their steamy sex video.

She, however, later indicated that she was amenable to withdrawing the rape charge if Levels publicly apologised.

She took to her Instagram page and wrote that growth takes place in uncomfortable situations

“Happy Birthday to me, and thank you for the lovely birthday wishes.

“(The year) 2022 has been such an uncomfortable year for me, but if there’s anything I’ve learnt, it’s that growth takes place in uncomfortable situations.

“As I step into a new chapter of my life, I’m still the main character in my story. Still highly favoured and blessed, and that’s not about to change. I love myself, and I love you all,” she said

