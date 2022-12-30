Notorious Harare Bouncers Sent To Prison

Spread the love

By- Two notorious bouncers who caused mayhem and assaulted patrons at Pabloz Bar in Harare on Christmas Eve have been sent to remand prison.

Harare regional magistrate Stanford Mambanje remanded Blessing Kumunda (36) and Gideon Sanyangore (32) in custody to 3 January for bail application.

The two hooligans, both from the capital’s high-density suburb of Glen Norah in Harare, will start their new year behind bars.

They are facing attempted murder Charges.

Mr George Manokore appeared for the State.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...