Police Recover “Bloody” Knife From Murderous Pabloz Thugs

By- Police have recovered a knife from one of the two Harare hooligans, which they used to stab another bouncer at Pabloz Night Club in Borrowdale last weekend to come forward.

The two were arrested Thursday and charged with attempted murder.

Gideon Sanyangore, 32, and Blessing Kumunda, 36, were arrested following a public outcry after a video of them threatening to stab a Pabloz bouncer and assaulting patrons went viral on social media.

National police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, confirmed the arrest and urged everyone assaulted by the two scamps to come forward.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police would like to confirm the arrest of two suspects in connection with an incident that took place at a night club recently in Borrowdale,” said Ass Comm Nyathi.

“The two are facing attempted murder charges. An okapi knife used to stab one of the complainants was recovered from one of the suspects,” he said.

Ass Comm Nyathi urged night club owners to make sure all activities at their premises are carried out peacefully at all times.

Blessing Kumunda

Gideon and Blessing are expected to appear in court today.

Music promoters, night club owners and revellers complained about the conduct of the two bouncers after reports of their Pabloz attack.

Another video clip was posted on social media showing one of the bouncers splashing a patron with beer in the face before clapping him unprovoked at Mashwede in Glen View.

The two bouncers were banned from most entertainment events, but they had been using force to man entrances and collect gate charges, which they pocketed, boasting that they were untouchable.

Ass-Comm Nyathi also warned people to celebrate peacefully and safely on New Year’s eve, saying those that endanger other people’s lives by lighting fire crackers would be arrested.

He further urged parents and guardians to closely monitor young children, especially girls, as they could easily become victims of rape during the celebrations.

He also warned on the abuse of drugs.

-State media

