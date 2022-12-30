Sikhala To Spend New Year In Chikurubi

By-The courts have again denied Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) deputy chair and Zengeza West Member of Parliament (MP) Job Sikhala bail.

This means that Sikhala, who was arrested in May, would spend the new in custody.

His party has described his continued detention as political persecution.

Fadzayi Mahere is, the CCC spokersperson. She tweeted Friday:

The Magistrates’ Court at Rotten Row has again denied Hon @JobSikhala1 bail. We condemn this continued persecution & the weaponization of the law. Bail is a constitutional right. He is innocent.

Sikhala has been in prison since June when he was arrested and charged with inciting public violence which erupted in Nyatsime during the funeral wake of slain CCC activist Moreblessing Ali.

Sikhala denies the charges.

Responding to the court outcome today, former Finance and Economic Development minister, Tendai Biti said:

We are shocked by continued denial of bail to @JobSikhala1. The State is clearly not ready. That alone constituted a fundamental change of circumstances. The law must at all material protect itself against capture. It must remain autonomous & free from the illusion that it is owned.

His remarks resonate with sentiments expressed by several analysts who believe the judiciary is captured by the executive.

They believe Sikhala’s prolonged detention is political.

