Trio Nabbed For Producing Fake Defensive Licenses

Spread the love

Three Mutare men were nabbed recently for producing fake defensive driving certificates and selling them for US$75 to desperate drivers, endangering the lives of passengers and other motorists.

Tafadzwa Matose (29), Tinashe Swikepi (27) and Forget Trymore Mupita (31) were arrested at the Civic centre recently after selling a fake defensive driving license to Kudzai Chitsike of Chikanga.

The trio appeared before Mutare magistrate Prisca Manhibi who sentenced them to community service at the High court in Mutare.

-Bulawayo 24

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...