Uproar As HCC Splashes On Mafume Mayoral Prado

By A Correspondent| Despite the Harare City Council acknowledging it has dismally failed residents and ratepayers in providing efficient services, the council has acquired a brand new Prado for Mayor Jacob Mafume.

A memo gleaned by this publication shows that a resolution by the human resources committee okayed the acquisition of the top range vehicles but sources who spoke to this writer say this was done unprocedurally.

“It has never happened that a mayor can drive a council vehicle. He is not a council employee.

“And we hear he wants to take the car when he leaves office,” said the source who declined to be named.

“Under normal procedures a mayoral car should be chauffeur-driven but Mafume is abusing this by driving himself and using the car for CCC activities instead of council work,” adds the source.

Another source said the ‘resolution is scandalous’ and vindicates that the top CCC official is after self-aggrandisement.

“This resolution is scandalous and shows how Mafume has an insatiable appetite to looting.

“Remember he is the guy who wanted to acquire a stand for his sister unprocedurally and now he has coerced the human resources committee to splurge money on a brand new Prado,”the source explained.

It is rumoured that Mafume is boasting that minister of local government and public works July Moyo can’t stop him in all his shenanigans as evidenced previously when he failed to suspend him from executing his mayoral duties.

This latest revelation comes at a time, a daily state publication revealed that there is a massive land looting by some councillors and top council officials.

They are being accused of allocating themselves land from as little as US$60 and then selling the land at US$120 000.

Efforts to get a comment from HCC corporate communications manager Innocent Ruwende were fruitless.

