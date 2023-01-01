2023 A Done Deal, Says Chamisa

Opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa has expressed optimism at upstaging the ruling Zanu PF at this year’s harmonized elections.

Posting on Twitter, Chamisa said 2023 was a done deal with a new Zimbabwe now on the horizon.

“It’s a done deal. We are ready for the mandate to lead, govern and turn our Zimbabwe new and great, happy and prosperous,” said Chamisa.

Zimbabwe is due to hold the next harmonized elections in July and the main contest pits Chamisa and Zanu PF’s Emmerson Mnangagwa.

