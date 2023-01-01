Job Sikhala Detention Malicious

Even if you’re “not into politics”, the fact that an innocent citizen has been jailed without trial for 200 days must trouble you. We must never normalize persecution that rips apart the fabric of our Constitution. The right to bail & the presumption of innocence are sacrosanct.

DAY 200: @JobSikhala1 was arrested on 14 June. Today marks his 200th day in detention without trial. His persecution is a dark stain on our democracy. The State is delaying his trial because they’re still “investigating.” He must be released on bail!

Advocate Fadzayi Mahere

