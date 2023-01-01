Opposition Leader Lays Into CCC Over Sikhala

Opposition Transform Zimbabwe (TZ) leader Jacob Ngarivhume has laid into Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) accusing them of neglecting Zengeza West legislator Job Sikhala.

Ngarivhume said the thinking that if they protest against Sikhala’s detention, CCC leader Nelson Chamisa will be arrested and gets locked up until elections is a cheap excuse used not to take bold steps to free the incarcerated legislator.

“Hiding behind the thinking that if we rally for @JobSikhala1 they will arrest our leaders and lock them up until the elections is a cheap excuse to not do the hard thing.

“Our freedoms are under attackOur justice system is under attackOur very existence is under attack @edmnangagwa is able to comfortably go on leave after a disastrous year because he knows Zimbabweans are too pigeon-hearted to do anything!!!,” said Ngarivhume.

Sikhala was recently denied bail for the umpteenth time meaning he has been in remand custody for over six months now.

