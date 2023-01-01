By Advocate Nelson Chamisa
THIS 2022 we covered giant steps and significant milestones;
CCC formed but yet to be officially launched.
-Draft constitution ready.
-Manifesto (Our New Great Zimbabwe plan/ blueprint) ready.
-Candidate selection template ready.
-Elections agents ready recruitment.
-PREPARE reforms document launched.
-Diaspora policy doc ready -Elections roadmap strategy.
-Grassroots engagement Mugwazo very successful.
-Global Advocacy for Change in motion.
-Government Transition and Power transfer matrix.
-The transformation and reconstruction roadmap. -Comms strategy doc in motion.
-Fundraising & Resources Mobilization in motion
-Youth & Women platforms set.
-Local authorities strategy doc.
-SOLID School of leadership & ideology ready.
We are far ahead and future-ready. #fakapressure!