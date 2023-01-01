We Are Miles Ahead- President Chamisa

By Advocate Nelson Chamisa

THIS 2022 we covered giant steps and significant milestones;

CCC formed but yet to be officially launched.

-Draft constitution ready.

-Manifesto (Our New Great Zimbabwe plan/ blueprint) ready.

-Candidate selection template ready.

-Elections agents ready recruitment.

-PREPARE reforms document launched.

-Diaspora policy doc ready -Elections roadmap strategy.

-Grassroots engagement Mugwazo very successful.

-Global Advocacy for Change in motion.

-Government Transition and Power transfer matrix.

-The transformation and reconstruction roadmap. -Comms strategy doc in motion.

-Fundraising & Resources Mobilization in motion

-Youth & Women platforms set.

-Local authorities strategy doc.

-SOLID School of leadership & ideology ready.

We are far ahead and future-ready. #fakapressure!

OneNationOneVision

Godisinit

