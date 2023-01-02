Guest Shot Dead At Chrismas Wedding

Spread the love

By- A guest attending a wedding on Christmas day in Madlambuzi in Plumtree’s village 4, Senganyondo, under Chief Mpini was shot dead by another guest.

This happened after the event degenerated into chaos.

It is alleged that one Vusumuzi Maphosa had a misunderstanding with one Ndumiso Sibanda over an undisclosed matter.

Maphosa is said to have gone to his young brother’s car to take the pellet gun which he used to shoot Sibanda on the left side of his chest, Cite reported quoting Matabeleland South Police. An unnamed police official is cited as saying:

The two were attending a wedding ceremony and had a misunderstanding over a disclosed issue.

Sibanda was taken to Plumtree District hospital where he died on arrival.

The suspect, Maphosa, is said to be on the run.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...