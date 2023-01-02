Java Attacks Gaffa President

By-Controversial preacher Passion Java has threatened to hack Winky D’s YouTube account following a ‘diss’ song.

Java took to his official Facebook page on New Year’s day and declared that he had seen Winky D’s YouTube account disappearing in a spiritual vision.

Passion Java said the Zimdancehall musician’s YouTube account had ‘disappeared’ because of a diss song.

“Hanzi diss song chi.. chi… ndawona mumweya YouTube account yese yangoshaikwa pa internet.!

(2023 igore re Jongwe 🐓),” Passion Java wrote.

While it is not clear which song Passion Java is referring to as the diss song, fans have speculated that the outspoken cleric is referring to Shaker, featuring fellow Zimdancehall crooner Enzo Ishall.

In the song off his latest album Eureka Eureka, Winky D and Enzo Ishall speak of a rich person known as Mbinga in Zimbabwean street lingo who has lost it all.

After announcing his intention to hack Winky D’s YouTube account, Facebook users took to the comments section to warn Passion Java of the consequences such an act carries.

Below are some of the comments:

Kuda Skywalkeŕ:

Anyumwa bere nderake, if the shoe fits u then wear it

Simba L Chikurunhe:

Ndopaunowona power rangu, menje ini ndokudonedza kubva kuwebsite rekuchurch kusvikq kuwhtasp

NotNice Gaffa:

Hativhunduke shumba yepa matches😂

Thevoice Oftheghetto:

Java aka shaker … akazongomuka ava chikatsi😂😂😂

Munyaradzi Muwishi:

Ahuzotsike muzimbabwe futi hupenyu hwako hwese.

Just try it uone

Winky D launched his highly anticipated new album Eureka Eureka at the Harare International Conference Centre (HICC) on New Year’s Eve. The album carries songs that feature Enzo Ishall, Holy Ten, Saint Floew, Tocky Vibes, Nutty O and Killer T.

The musicians were part of Winky D’s successful album launch in the capital on Saturday.

-IHarare

