President Chamisa Reflects On Citizens’ Suffering In 2022

Spread the love

Tinashe Sambiri|CCC leader President Nelson Chamisa says 2023 is a year of hope and change.

According to the CCC leader, 2023 is a “victory year.”

“2023 IS A YEAR FOR CHANGE . .2023 brings hope,dignity and prosperity.

May this year be the year Zimbabwe becomes free , happy and prosperous. This time Citizens will WIN BIG & celebrate BIG. Be victorious, prosperous & hopeful. This is the year.All will see God’s hand.It’s a Victory year. It’s time for change! Happy & blessed New Year 2023. God bless you! ! #RegisterToVoteZw #Godisinit #Kangene #Ngaapinde #Ngaanjile,”President Chamisa wrote on Facebook.

Also see the CCC leader’s end of year message:

THE 22 UGLY SCENES OF 2022

1- Arresting & denial of bail ..Hon Job Sikhala & Nyatsime 16, other political prisoners.

2- Banning of Gukurahundi commemoration, arrest of citizens, democracy activists inc Banning of CCC rallies & activities.

3- Political violence, political murders of opposition activists & attacks at CCC rallies.

4- Death threats on opposition leaders & democracy activists.

5-Draconian & bad laws eg The PVO law, The Marriages act.

6- Attacks on journalists and civil society.

7-Forced & command voting in rural areas.

8-Abuse of the church. Abuse of traditional leaders.

9- The loss of dignity, humiliation, abuse of Zimbabwean citizens in the diaspora.

10- The absence of a credible voter’s roll.

11-Weaponization of the the law, persecution by prosecution.

12-Partisan food distribution upon political victimization.

13-Partisan abuse of state organs and institutions. Partisan abuse of the public broadcaster-ZBC.

14-Forcing of patriotic national officers to be partisan. Reducing key national institutions into party activists.

15-Grand-scale corruption. Looting of national resources including mineral wealth, huge perks by elites & chefs.

16-Youth unemployment and youth drug abuse.

17-Impunity & Immunity..Crimes committed in the name of the governing party are defended.

18-Lack of support to agriculture. Uneconomic producer prices for our farmers.

The collapse of social services especially our hospitals, erosion of pensions including the war veterans support. General economic hardships. Erosion of disposable income. Worsening poverty. Increasing inequality, galloping inflation and skyrocketing prices. Bad economics e.g suspension of lending, high export retention, high tax regime and excessive printing of money. Unaffordable school fees. High university and college fees beyond the capacity of students from difficult backgrounds. The general decay and decomposition of the political resulting in general mass exodus of experts, best brains and citizens into the diaspora.

Let us stop the national and generational shame, and turn things around. Let’s build Zimbabwe New & Great. Let’s make 2023 victorious and glorious. #onepeople

Blessed Sabbath!

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...