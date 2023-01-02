Real Mallorca Boss Praises Kadewere

Real Mallorca coach Javier Aguirre has hailed Tino Kadewere, describing the Zimbabwean striker as a player with good character.

Kadewere finally made his eagerly-awaited LaLiga debut, when he replaced Lee Kang-in in the 82nd minute of Mallorca’s 0-2 loss to Getafe on Friday.

The 26-year old, who became the first ever Zimbabwean to feature in a Spanish top-flight game, had an injury setback after arriving from French Ligue 1 side Olympique Lyon on a season-long loan.

Asked about the Highfield-bred striker’s LaLiga debut in his post-match interview, Aguirre said: “Well, Tino (Kadewere) had a serious injury. When he arrived, his parent club, the French team (Lyon), did not want him to have surgery, but he had a rather ugly private affair and he got ahead.”

“He is a boy with very good character and today we put him in a 4-4-2 in a position that does not correspond to him, because he is a striker or playmaker. But the little he did I think was in line with the game, neither for better nor for worse.

“But I wait for him and he will give us things. I am very happy with his attitude, which is fundamental. The boy puts a lot of effort into it and he’s going to give us joy,” added Aguirre.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

